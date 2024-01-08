Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 390,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 483,353 shares.The stock last traded at $3.18 and had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLA shares. TheStreet lowered Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.