Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Down 0.8 %

Ryanair stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.85. 197,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.