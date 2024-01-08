Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,880 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNA. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth $3,057,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth $774,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,795. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $479.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

