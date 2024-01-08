Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 502 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.