Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.2 %

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 778,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,186. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

