Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

