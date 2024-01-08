Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 534,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.50. The stock had a trading volume of 906,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,855. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

