Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,799. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

