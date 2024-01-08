Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 94 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,927 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $132,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.04. The stock had a trading volume of 428,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

