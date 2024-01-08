Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,063. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.