Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.16. The stock had a trading volume of 839,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

