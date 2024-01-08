Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,333 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 711,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,083. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

