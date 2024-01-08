Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 397,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

