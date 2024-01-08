Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,015. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $948.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

