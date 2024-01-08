Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.72. 989,836 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

