Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $170,415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28,209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,092,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. 1,266,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

