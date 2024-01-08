Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $20 Million Stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Columbia India Consumer ETF accounts for 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA INCO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $59.77.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

