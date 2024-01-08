Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $23.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 7.65% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

