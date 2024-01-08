Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $215.80. 646,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

