Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.27.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.58. 49,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,336. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

