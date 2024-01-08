Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.89. 518,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,525. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

