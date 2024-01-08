Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,652 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.0 %

FIS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.