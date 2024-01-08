Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.33. 234,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

