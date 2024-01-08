Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $26.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,565.46. 76,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $881.99 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,513.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,346.09.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

