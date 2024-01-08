Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI remained flat at $18.02 during trading hours on Monday. 4,624,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,928,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

