Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF accounts for 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 7.15% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 85,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 132.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Shares of EWN stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 73,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,626. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $45.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $288.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

