Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after acquiring an additional 920,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 32.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after purchasing an additional 896,366 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,285. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

