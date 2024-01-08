Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

AMJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,098. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.