Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,510. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.