OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $21.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.78%.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
