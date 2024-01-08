Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Sells $38,731.95 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,731.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at $581,605.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Outset Medical Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 787,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $111,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $292,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Outset Medical by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,089 shares during the period.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
