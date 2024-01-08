Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Sells $38,731.95 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,731.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at $581,605.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Outset Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 787,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,892,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $111,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $292,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Outset Medical by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,089 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

