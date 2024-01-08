Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.79. Approximately 1,351,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,371,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 98,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.