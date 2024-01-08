Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.77

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 113824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

