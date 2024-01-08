PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) SVP Shelley Webb Sells 5,519 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shelley Webb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,515. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $33,686,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $22,062,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,335,000 after purchasing an additional 549,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
