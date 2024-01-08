Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74. 220,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 577,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $259,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,311,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,197,546.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after buying an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 801,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 740,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 66.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 999,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 397,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

