Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 116,867 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $17,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DFIS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,654 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $717.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

