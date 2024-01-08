Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 118,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.87. 33,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,794. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

