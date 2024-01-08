Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,602 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.25% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $390,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $450,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. 1,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.