Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.90% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,941. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

