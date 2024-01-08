Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $338.17. 302,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,788. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $355.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.15. The company has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

