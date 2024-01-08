Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 237,348 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,949.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,348 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 265,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,856. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

