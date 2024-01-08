Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,931 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,818,000 after acquiring an additional 444,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $74.73. 55,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,206. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.