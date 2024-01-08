Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.44% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $28,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.51. 131,593 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.