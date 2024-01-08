Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

