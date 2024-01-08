Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $10.18 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 714,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,396. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.