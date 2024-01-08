Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $11.72 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $149.55. The stock had a trading volume of 531,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,467. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

