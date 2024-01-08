Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $14.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.