Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $244.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,321 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $244,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $144.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,576 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

