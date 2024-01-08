Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $44.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.27. 1,247,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.