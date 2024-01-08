Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $26.10 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,101,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $282.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

